Roads open after Poudre Canyon flood, local businesses ready for patrons

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s been a tough week in Poudre Park at the Columbine Lodge.

News of the flood shut down parts of the road this week, but they have since reopened.

“Everyone thinks we’re flooded or that we’re closed,” said Columbine Lodge operator Becky Lunsford. “The signs down there said Highway 14 was closed. We are not closed. We’re open.”

First it was the fires, then COVID, now the floods.

Columbine is ready for a break in all of this.

“I’ve been getting phone call after phone call today to see if we are still open because they heard Highway 14 was closed, and we’re open,” said Columbine Lodge Reservationists Lisa Harger. “The flooding happened about 20 miles above us.”

Down the road at the Mishawaka, they are good to go for a concert Friday night.

“There were people that called and wanted to make sure that we were open and make sure we were ok. We posted some stuff on social media saying that we were going to be open,” said Mishawaka’s Gary Duval.