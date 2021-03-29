Possibly suicidal Weld County woman missing, police asking for information



License plate BENR03.

Silver 2014 Chevrolet Equinox Images provided by Weld County Sheriff’s Office

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to find a missing woman who is possibly suicidal.

Mary Ludwig is 43 years old and described as a 5-foot-4-inch woman, weighing 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue and black Under Armour sweater and flip flops.

Ludwig was last seen by her son around 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 in the 16000 block of Weld County Road 32. She made some suicidal statements to her son and has not been heard from since.

Her car is described as a silver 2014 Chevrolet Equinox with a Colorado license plate BENR03. The car has a University of Colorado Buffs sticker and a skull sticker on the rear window.

If you have any information about Ludwig you are asked to call Detective Gerald Porter at (970) 400-2889.

You can also call Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 356-4015 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimeshurt.com.