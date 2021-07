DENVER (KDVR) — Severe weather around the state is causing possible delays for departures and arrivals at Denver International Airport.

Authorities suggest anyone heading to the airport to fly out or pick someone up, should check flight status before they leave.

Weather may cause arrival and departure delays throughout the afternoon and evening. Check your flight status with your airline ⛈ — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) July 3, 2021