Pop Up Grocer is the destination to discover new grocery items. Through its pop-ups in cities across the country, Pop Up Grocer introduces products that are new and better-for-you—exclusively.



The Denver location will be in the RiNo neighborhood and it will feature 120 brands, the majority of which are women-owned, with more than 400 products, the majority of which are vegan and gluten-free.

Visitors will find brands committed to sustainability, ingredient transparency and innovative flavor bundled into uniquely-designed, creative packaging.

Pop Up Grocer is the world’s first pop-up grocery store, and gives visitors an opportunity to discover new items that are easy to miss or not readily available in big supermarkets.



Pop Up Grocer will operate between September 30th and October 30th, seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.