Poor air quality riddles the Front Range again

DENVER (KDVR) — Hot temperatures and hazy skies lead to another day of poor air quality along Colorado’s Front Range.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an air quality alert on Monday.

The areas most impacted are Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer and Weld Counties.

At Cheesman Park in Denver, plenty of people were cutting their morning exercise short due to the conditions.

“It’s very bad. I’ve been staying indoors, but I need a walk. It’s kind of hard to breathe, so I just go for a short walk,” said Eva Chavez of Denver.

Chavez and many others are having a tough time breathing in the smoke pouring into the Front Range from wildfires up in the mountains.

“It’s been hard breathing because of all these fires going on,” said Howard Oxman, who was out for a walk at Cheesman Park on Monday.

Groups who are sensitive to poor air quality are being advised to stay away from being outdoors right now by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“Not breathing all that stuff,” Chavez said.

The air quality alert issued by CDPHE expires at 4pm (MT) on Monday.