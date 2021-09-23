Ponderosa H.S. raises $20K with senior parking spot raffle

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — Students down in Parker were recently handed the chance to bid on a blank canvas of sorts, but a distinct difference between these and something you might find at the recently opened Meow Wolf is that these art pieces are vehicle friendly.

Seniors at Ponderosa High School were recently eligible to bid on one of 155 parking spots that, if won, could be decorated, and parked in for the entirety of the 2021-22 academic year.

The annually held fundraiser, which is expected to bring in around $20,000, adds a much-needed individualized touch to the black top from the outgoing class of 2022.

All designs had to be submitted to the school for approval by the auction winners before they were allowed to begin ‘Van Gogh-ing’ the lot.

Once given the thumbs up, the winning seniors decorated their allotted spot with instillations that included Dr. Seuss quotes, Pac-Man replicas, dream college tributes, and some witty dill pickle references.

Funds raised will go towards investing in new cameras for the yearbook department, financing repairs to the marching band’s scaffolding equipment and other issues that need addressing around the campus.

Once the Senior class graduates, this ‘drive thru art exhibit’ will be washed away and prepped for the senior class of 2023 to bid upon, but until then, the parking lot at Ponderosa High will represent those enjoying their last year in the nest before taking flight into the real world.