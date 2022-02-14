WWII internment camp bill passes in Senate

The Granada Relocation Center in Colorado, also known as Camp Amache, imprisoned Japanese people and descendants during World War II. Here it is pictured circa 1942. (Credit: National Parks Service via the Library of Congress)

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado legislators are celebrating another milestone as the Senate passed on legislation to establish the Amache National Historic Site as part of the National Park System almost 80 years after its creation.

The former Japanese American internment facility near Granada is one step closer to being a part of the National Park System after being introduced by Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper back in 2021.

The bipartisan bill, H.R. 2497, was created after Bennet visited the camp in 2017. One of 10 illegal internment camps established during World War II, Amache saw over 10,000 Japanese Americans pass through, and over 7,000 forcibly lived there following the attack on Pearl Harbor. H.R. 2497 would entitle the historic site to federally funded protection and preservation for generations to come.

“I’m thrilled the Senate passed our bill to establish Amache as a part of the National Park System,” said Bennet. “The incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II at sites like Amache is a shameful part of our country’s history. Our bill will preserve Amache’s story to ensure future generations can learn from this dark chapter in our history.

On Feb 11, Bennet said he had the support of 99 of the chamber’s 100 senators in the passing of this bill but failed to reach unanimous consent due to objection from Sen. Mike Lee of Utah. According to Bennet’s office, Bennet and Lee reached an agreement on Monday and the bill passed through the Senate unanimously.

Many Amache survivors have long awaited to see Amache protected and preserved.

“I have waited many, many years to see the day where we can be certain that Amache, as a place of reflection, remembrance, honor, and healing, is protected for our current and future generations. Passage of the Amache National Historic Site Act in the Senate brings me hope that we are finally closer to this certainty, and I thank Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper for their leadership. My parents did not live to see this day. The time is not only right; it is long overdue,” said Bob Fuchigami, Amache survivor.

The bill will head back to the House of Representatives for one final vote before heading to the president’s desk.