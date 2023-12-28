DENVER (KDVR) — Lauren Boebert’s announcement that she’s no longer running for her current seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District has folks talking ahead of a critical year for the balance of power in Congress.

So what does her move mean for her chances of staying in Congress? What about all the other candidates involved?

Boebert’s move to run for the 4th Congressional District changes a lot for her and the other candidates running for Congress in Colorado.

FOX31 political analyst Michael Fields believes name recognition can go a long way in a primary race amongst Republicans.

“I didn’t see it coming, but once it happened, it kind of made sense in a lot of ways for her,” Fields said.

Like many other Republicans around Colorado, Fields did not know Boebert was planning to change the congressional districts. The congresswoman will leave her home in the 3rd District, which includes the Western Slope and Pueblo, opting for the state’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Douglas County and the Eastern Plains.

“I think she becomes kind of the instant frontrunner in a race where there is an open seat, and it’s a heavily Republican district. And the race becomes about the primary,” Fields said. “I definitely think it helps her have a better chance of going back to Congress, but I also think it helps Republicans have a better chance of not losing the 3rd congressional seat.”

Boebert switching to more conservative district

Boebert’s current seat in the 3rd District was only secured by a margin of 546 votes in 2022, and she was being primaried by several Republicans. The Democratic challenger whom she narrowly beat in 2022, Adam Frisch, has already raised more than $7.7 million in his 2024 repeat campaign.

Candidates in the race for the 4th District, currently represented by outgoing U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, have already started gaining endorsements for their campaigns. Fields said they may be up for a big fight against the sitting congresswoman in an area where her brand of politics could be favorable.

“Primary voters are very conservative in CD4, especially the Eastern Plains area are people who are going to vote conservative,” Fields said about the 4th Congressional District. “But you have this DougCo area, Douglas County, that tends to be more suburban. In school board races, it can lean to be more moderate. In the primary though, that’s not as much the case. You are going to have conservatives that win.”

Of course, voters will get the final say in all the races. The primary for the 4th District is set to take place in June.