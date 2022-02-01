Wildfire campaign bill gets first pass in legislature

DENVER (AP/KDVR) — Colorado lawmakers passed a bill to increase wildfire mitigation efforts just a month after a devastating fire tore through suburbs north of Denver.

The fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses and killed at least one person. The measure creates a working group of federal, state and local fire and public safety officials to increase wildfire education with outreach campaigns on wildfire awareness and mitigation.

The 2023-24 campaign would be aimed at people who live in the wildland-urban interface, where development meets or mingles with wildland vegetation.

The bill was heard Tuesday afternoon in the Senate Local Government committee. On a 3-2 vote, an amended version was referred to the Appropriations committee.

The Legislature is considering several other fire-related measures this session. Other bills focus on strengthening mutual aid systems and funding local wildfire mitigation, response and recovery.