DENVER (KDVR) — The deadline has passed for candidates to have their names appear on Colorado’s 2024 presidential primary ballots, and there are multiple options for both Democrats and Republicans.

On the Democrats’ side, President Joe Biden, the party’s presumptive nominee, is joined by seven other names:

Gabriel Cornejo

Frankie Lozada

Stephen P. Lyons

Jason Michael Palmer

Armando “Mando” Perez-Serrato

Dean Phillips

Marianne Williamson

Because Colorado’s caucus at the Democratic National Convention is made up of proportional delegates, there’s also an option for a “noncommitted delegate.” If enough ballots are cast for this option, one or several of the state’s 47 delegates will attend the DNC without being committed to a specific candidate.

On the Republican ballot, there are currently six official candidates and one write-in:

Ryan Binkley

Chris Christie

Ron DeSantis

Nikki Haley

Asa Hutchinson

Vivek Ramaswamy

Rachel Hannah “Mohawk” Swift (write-in)

Notably, former President Donald Trump is not among the current candidates. This is because of an ongoing appeal in a lawsuit challenging his ability to be on the ballot, based on his involvement before the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

A release from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said Trump has submitted the appropriate paperwork and will be added if a court strikes down the appeal.

Write-in candidates for both parties have until Dec. 29 to have their names appear on ballots.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold will need to certify the names and party affiliations by Jan. 5, and ballots will start being mailed to military and overseas voters by Jan. 20.

Voters living in Colorado will begin receiving their ballots on Feb. 12. The primary takes place on March 5, Super Tuesday, at which point all ballots will need to be returned by 7 p.m.