DENVER (KDVR) — Have you already voted for a candidate who dropped out of the 2020 presidential race?

Unfortunately, if you have already mailed or turned in your ballot, you will not be able to receive a replacement ballot, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

However, if you have filled out your ballot, but have not mailed it or turned it in, you can still receive a replacement ballot.

The 2020 Primary elections will take place Tuesday, March 3.