DENVER (KDVR) — As the crisis in Ukraine unfolds, much attention ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address has been focused on three key areas: Ukraine, the economy and the pandemic.

There were a few other issues Colorado leaders are hoping to hear more about. Here’s what they had to say:

“I think he’s going to be building on the policy achievements we’ve already accomplished during his first year in office,” Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District’s Joe Neguse said. “When you think about the bipartisan infrastructure law when we think about actually building and rebuilding roads, bridges and highways, broadband across our country for really the first time in a long time- the American Rescue Plan.”

Some Republican representatives were not as optimistic.

“I think the president will talk a lot about Ukraine. I think he will try to distract the American public from the crisis we have at our border. I think he’ll try to distract from the high inflation that we have. I think he’ll try to distract from the crime rate. I think he’ll try to distract from the amount of money people are paying at the pump to fill their cars with gasoline,” Rep. Ken Buck said.

Others are hoping Biden can bring more of us together.

“With a tyrant, a thug like Vladimir Putin, you know we should count our blessings that we live in a democracy but more important than that, I think we should use this as an opportunity to dedicate ourselves to each other and to our country and to our democracy. I hope Joe Biden points us in that direction,” Sen. Michael Bennet said.

Many eyes are looking to the crisis in Ukraine but Biden is also expected to unveil some new efforts to make life more affordable for families; something lawmakers in Colorado have been talking about as well.