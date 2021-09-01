Texas’ new abortion law takes effect after Supreme Court inaction

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — One of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country took effect Wednesday in Texas after the U.S. Supreme Court didn’t take action to temporarily stop the ban.

The heartbeat abortion law bans most abortions after about six weeks.

“This will be the most restrictive law among the states with respect to abortions. I personally believe that life begins at conception,” said Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX).

The Supreme Court didn’t grant an emergency request to block the law.

“I rejoice in that, I think it’s good for our country,” said Arrington.

Abortion rights organizations say the new Texas law is oppressive and that most women don’t know they’re pregnant before six weeks. Opponents such as Christian Lobue with NARAL Pro-Choice America believe the law encourages a vigilante system “by awarding $10,000 to anyone who successfully sues another person for providing or assisting someone who gets an abortion after six weeks.”

Now that the Texas law is in place, it’s likely other conservative states will move to implement similar abortion restrictions. The Supreme Court is already scheduled to hear a Mississippi abortion case during its upcoming term which bans most abortions after 15 weeks.

“The lack of action in Texas could certainly be read as an indication of where the Supreme Court is headed in the fall,” said Lobue.

The White House said President Biden will continue to try to work with Congress to protect access to abortions.

“And to continue to call for the codification of Roe… and this highlights even further the need to move forward on that effort,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

National polls show nearly 60% of Americans support legal abortions.