WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — House lawmakers heard from experts Wednesday about what the country could look like if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court.

In a hearing following the court’s leaked draft opinion that said they’d indeed reverse the landmark decision, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., told the House Judiciary Committee that the impact of having Roe v. Wade overturned would be “devastating.”

“Roe v. Wade protected millions of Americans by assuring that they have access to safe, legal and life-saving medical care,” Nadler said. “It would exacerbate an already dire crisis in abortion care access.”

Rep. Andy Briggs, R-Ariz., said simply, “this is about killing babies.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said abortion rights shouldn’t be left up to states, and he “would not trust even the best politicians to make those judgments for my daughters.”

The Supreme Court is expected to issue its final decision in the next two months, and Democrats are urgently trying to push a bill through that grants abortion access nationwide, but Republicans are pushing back as expected. All 50 Republicans and Democratic Sen. Joe D. Manchin blocked a bill earlier this week, the Hill reported.

“I hope the draft opinion in the final opinion,” said Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. “You know why they’re trying to bully and intimidate the court? You know why? Because the evidence for overturning Roe is overwhelming.”