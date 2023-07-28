WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Legacy admissions, in which universities give students related to alumni preference, could be on the chopping block after the U.S. Department of Education agreed to investigate the practice at Harvard University.

The Lawyers for Civil Rights advocacy group filed the complaint that prompted the investigation.

“It’s harmful to applicants of color,” Michael Kippins of the organization said of legacy admissions. “Donor and legacy preference overwhelmingly favor white applicants and many of them are not as qualified as applicants of color.”

Lawyers for Civil Rights’ complaint alleges applicants related to wealthy Harvard donors are seven times more likely to be admitted.

“This complaint targets Harvard specifically; however, the Department of Education has very broad power to ensure … programs and organizations that receive federal funding not discriminate,” Kippins said.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said the practice is among many being examined to ensure equal access to higher education.

“Historically, universities have separated the haves and have-nots,” Cardona said. “We have to do better.”

Harvard said that following the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision limiting affirmative action, it is working to ensure all its policies fall in line with the law.

U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., and the Congressional Black Caucus are pushing a bill that would end all legacy admissions.

“Now without affirmative action, these discriminatory actions cannot be tolerated,” Scott said.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., agreed legacy admissions don’t make sense, calling it a “silly policy.” But he said Congress should be focused on the biggest obstacle for all applicants: the high cost of tuition.