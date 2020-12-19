COVID-19 relief negotiations hit a snag as deadline looms near

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The discussion around the latest COVID-19 relief bill has hit a hurdle, just as Congress was close to a deal.

“In terms of the direct stimulus, in terms of unemployment, housing, those issues now, small businesses with the [Paycheck Protection Program], all those issues, there is an immediacy,” Pennsylvania Democratic Congressman Dwight Evans said.

Evans says despite the possible holdup, he is prepared to get relief out to Americans.

“We should stay here as long as we have to, until we get this done,” Evans said.

Pennsylvania Republican Congressman Lloyd Smucker says he supports the framework to bring relief to Americans but has not seen the bill yet.

“Some of those pieces are in there, but until we see the final language, I’m just not sure exactly what those look like yet,” Smucker said.

Democrats are blaming a recent demand from Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, to decrease federal reserve spending, for complicating negotiations.

Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner says last minute changes is not a first for Congress.

“We’re probably going to go right up against the edge, but I do think we will end up getting a deal,” Warner said.

Smucker is confident Congress will eventually come to terms, and get a bill out

“Hopefully we will be doing so within the next few days or at least the next week,” Smucker said.

House and Senate leadership says lawmakers should prepare to stay on Capitol Hill through the weekend.