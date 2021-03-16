VP Harris promotes new COVID relief package during Denver visit

DENVER (KDVR) — Vice President Kamala Harris was in Colorado Tuesday to promote the latest COVID relief bill. She finished her trip in Denver at a local business on Broadway.

After surviving 2020, the owner and founder of Maria Empanada says she has more hope for her industry thanks in part to the current administration.

Owner Lorena Cantarovici says her sales dropped 70 percent when COVID-19 hit. She had to close down three of her five locations.

She was so relieved to hear the vice president was stopping by her restaurant because she said it lets her know lawmakers are listening to their cries for help.

Cantarovici said she did get funding from the first round of COVID relief efforts, but more dollars are desperately needed. She told FOX31 it’s still hard to believe the vice president visited.

“It’s a fantastic feeling being visited by one of the strongest personalities right now that is in the administration. So, I’m very proud — very proud and I hope I did a good job translating our necessities,” Cantarovici said.

The American Rescue Plan sets aside billions for small businesses, including $7.25 billion for the paycheck protection program (PPP) and $28.6 billion for a restaurant revitalization program.

State Republicans have said not enough of the funding goes to COVID relief.

Even though it does designate a decent amount of money for restaurants, Cantarovici said she is just as happy everyone else getting funding from the plan.