Vice President Harris inspires young Coloradans to dream big

DENVER (KDVR) — Vice President Kamala Harris broke race and gender barriers Wednesday, becoming the first woman, first African-American and first Asian-American to hold the office.

“I didn’t anticipate how emotional it would be to see it happen on TV,” said Megan Geherin, a mom of two daughters.

Geherin watched the historic moment with her 12-year-old daughter, Ella.

“It’s really fun to dream about what you can be but for a while it’s like, ‘This is a dream.’ Now I know that anything is possible,” said Ella.

The moment was also inspiring for 8-year-old Camila Galvez, whose parents are Asian and Latino.

“When I think about the future, she reminds me that she’ll protect and stand up for Asian girls, African girls, and Black and white girls,” said Camila.

Camila chose to wear pearls on Inauguration Day, a signature accessory of Harris.

“Today is such a historic day because she sees someone that looks like her and that looks like me on TV and is in a position of power and influence,” said Maricela Barbosa-Glavez, Camila’s mom.

Watching the moment unfold on TV was also powerful for Cecilia Hem Lee and her two sons.

“I am from Puerto Rico and my husband is from Trinidad and Tobago. I was telling my children that this is the first time the vice president looks like my children,” said Hem Lee.

Hem Lee says her sons understand the historic importance of Harris taking office — both as a woman and a person of color.

“I’m a modern feminist and I try to teach my children to be mindful. Mindfulness is a big thing — that we’re not different because of our gender. We have the same privileges and also responsibilities that also our male counterparts have,” said Hem Lee.