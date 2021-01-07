US Capitol attack: Where do we go from here?

With the U.S. Capitol in the background, members of the National Guard stand behind newly placed fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

DENVER (KDVR) — How did we get here? How do we move forward in a polarizing country? The answers to these questions do not lead us down an easy path in an angry and divided America.

“It’s important to take a step back and recognize that this hyper polarization has been going on for quite some time,” said Robert Preuhs, chair of political science at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Preuhs’ analysis points to our political and media landscapes that have created a tribalism mentality that have pushed Americans into separate camps.

“We have now established really strong partisan identities,” he said. “Our partisanship is part of who we are.”

Anything perceived as attacking those partisan identities are often rejected as false or “fake news,” regardless of actual truth.

“It really allows for this type of false information to make sense within our worldviews,” Preuhs said.

History has shown, time and time again, that accepting falsehoods as truth is extremely dangerous. Part of killing that cancer on our society is to train ourselves to be truth seekers– similar to training students receive in journalism school.

“Just about every citizen needs to take a step back and question the information that they get,” Preuhs said. “Training ourselves to look at multiple media sources—to question what our leaders are saying.”

But the burden is not (or should not) be entirely placed upon the shoulders of information consumers. Political leaders have a solemn responsibility to provide accurate information.

Wednesday’s images from the US Capitol showed the repercussions from inciting groups based on falsehoods surrounding the presidential election. The truth is: President-elect Joe Biden won. President Donald Trump lost.