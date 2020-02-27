Truth Check: Fact checking Bernie Sanders’ latest Colorado ad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- The FOX31 Problem Solvers continues their series "Truth Check" by sorting fact from fiction in political commercials airing on our station.

Wednesday's Truth Check focuses on a commercial by presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders ahead of Super Tuesday.

CLAIM #1

President Trump is the most corrupt president in history

Exact quote in ad: "Donald Trump is the most corrupt president in American history"

Verdict: Here is what you need to know

Reason: The Truth Check believes this is a subjective claim.

Sanders does not site his evidence, which makes it impossible to fact check.

President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives. Fourteen associates have faced prison time or indictments. The president has pardoned convicted felons like former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

However, President Warren G. Harding’s cabinet secretary went to prison over bribes.

President Richard Nixon faced impeachment and resigned. President Ulysses S. Grant’s cabinet secretary resigned over kickbacks.

CLAIM #2

Billionaires are undermining democracy

Exact quote in ad: "The greed and corruption undermining our democracy is bigger than one man."

Verdict: Misleading

Reason: The rich undoubtedly have an impact on elections. However, "undermining democracy" is a stretch.

Sanders showed a Koch brother, Amazon owner Jeff Bezos and the secretary of the Treasury during this part of the commercial.

Elections are still taking place and a billionaire hater, Sanders, could win the presidency.

CLAIM #3

Sanders will change healthcare, tax policy and social programs if supporters stick together

Exact quote in ad: "When we stand together, we will make billionaires pay their fair share,

provide better wages for workers and equal pay for women. We will expand Social Security and guarantee health care for all."

Verdict: Not exactly

Reason: Congress needs to pass most of Sanders' ideas. He can't do it alone. Most Democrats in the U.S. Senate are not supporting Medicare for All.