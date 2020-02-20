Alert
Watch live: Trump rally in Colorado Springs
Watch
FOX31 News at 5:00

Trump speaks to supporters at rally in Colorado Springs

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — President Donald Trump is speaking to supporters at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.

Watch live in the video player above.

Trump’s visit comes as several Democratic candidates are also trying to drum up support in Colorado. 

Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke in Denver last Sunday.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is speaking in Aurora on Thursday evening. 

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg will speak in Aurora this Saturday.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren will speak in Denver this Sunday.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories