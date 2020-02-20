Trump speaks to supporters at rally in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — President Donald Trump is speaking to supporters at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.

Trump’s visit comes as several Democratic candidates are also trying to drum up support in Colorado.

Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke in Denver last Sunday.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is speaking in Aurora on Thursday evening.

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg will speak in Aurora this Saturday.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren will speak in Denver this Sunday.