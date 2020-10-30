Trump removed gray wolves from the endangered species list. What does that mean for Colorado voters and Prop 114?

DENVER (KDVR)- The Department of Interior made a big announcement concerning wildlife Thursday afternoon. The Trump Administration took the gray wolf off the endangered species list.

So, what does that mean for Colorado?

A ballot proposition asking voters to decide if the state should reintroduce the animal is on the ballot this year.

“It’s unfortunate and we believe the decision is far premature,” said Rob Edward, the president of Rocky Mountain Wolf Action Fund. “They now occupy less than five percent of their former range, so to say the job of wolf recovery is done is folly but that points to why Proposition 114 is now important.”

If the ballot measure passes, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) would have to implement a scientific plan to reintroduce wolves to state’s Western Slope starting in late 2023.

Opponents say the announcement highlights why they are voting no.

“It actually is good news for us because now that the wolf is delisted, we don’t need an introduction in the state. Wolves are already here. CPW has announced a pack of wolves and that wolf is propagating and they’ve had pups,” said co-chairman of Colorado Stop the Wolf Coalition.

The move — just days before Election Day — removes federal safeguards for the animals and clears the way for some states to allow hunting and trapping.

That is not the case in Colorado. CPW is reminding people that under state law, wolves remain endangered and cannot be captured.

Historically, a delisting like this has been challenged in court. No matter what happens at the national level, the decision about bringing them here rests with Coloradans.