Threats against Colorado Secretary of State on the rise since Jan. 6 riots

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been one year since the attack on the U.S. Capitol and the country continues to feel its ripple effects.

Five people died from what happened on that day in Washington, hundreds have been arrested and charged in connection to the insurrection and a joint U.S. Justice Department and House Select Committee investigation is ongoing.

This comes as elected officials across the nation have seen an uptick in threats against their offices, including Colorado’s Secretary of State, Jena Griswold. Griswold said that she’s been targeted with hundreds of threats by phone, text messages, emails and social media since the storming of the Capitol one year ago.

“Jan. 6 was a dark day in American history,” Griswold said. “The attack on Jan. 6 did not stop. It changed, it turned into an attack on the right to vote, confidence in elections and the administrations.”

“We’re seeing these attacks across the nation, including in our great state,” she said, adding: “we have the gold standard of election administration.”

The secretary has also seen attacks, all the while having the number of threats made against her continue to climb.

“It’s hard to say, hundreds if not thousands. The threats have been so abundant that state patrols were not able to track all of them because there were so many,” she explained, saying that state officials are continuing to investigate those threats. Her office tells FOX31 they are not aware of any arrests at this time but, Griswold said she will not be intimidated.

“I won’t be stopped. I’ll continue to serve the people of Colorado so that every eligible voter can have their voice heard.”

The Brennan Center for Justice, a nonpartisan law and policy institute, released a report last summer that shows one in three election officials feel unsafe because of their job.