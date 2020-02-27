Taxpayers have paid nearly $80,000 for Hickenlooper’s legal bills

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s former Gov. John Hickenlooper continues to cost taxpayers, according to a new analysis by FOX31.

Hickenlooper, who is running for U.S. Senate, is facing an ethics investigation regarding travel taken while he was governor. A trial, in which Hickenklooper is expected to testify, will take place in late March.

Mark Grueskin of law firm Recht Kornfeld PC has now billed Colorado taxpayers $78,930 for his legal work on behalf of Hickenlooper. The rate is around $525 per hour.

In November, the Denver Post broke the story that Colorado was using a fund meant to help the economy around 2003 to cover the funds.

It has been common practice for taxpayers to cover legal fees for lawmakers for years.

Former Colorado Secretary of State Scott Gessler billed taxpayers around $500,000 for legal fees for his investigations earlier this decade.

Hickenlooper’s campaign team did not issue a statement in regard to the latest numbers.

Hickenlooper has previously denied any wrongdoing and expects to be cleared during his trial.

The frontrunner for the Democratic nomination in #cosen race has an ethics trial next month. We asked his mood…#cosen #copolitics pic.twitter.com/Ojv6aqqVtp — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) February 19, 2020