Super Tuesday ballots pouring in; Colorado voter registrations drastically changing

DENVER (KDVR) -- Eleven days before Super Tuesday, more than 420,000 people in Colorado have already cast their ballot.

Friday, the Secretary of State's Office released the latest ballot numbers.

A total of 422,861 ballots have been returned for the 2020 presidential primary. That's about 12% of active, registered voters.

"That’s a pretty significant start for the vote," said Metropolitan State University of Denver political scientist Norman Provizer. "I think we’re on the way to have a pretty good turnout."

More than 200,000 people had cast a primary vote for a Republican and nearly 145,000 had voted for a Democrat. The Secretary of State's office was still counting more than 70,000 ballots.

Since the last presidential election in 2016, Colorado voter registrations had drastically changed.

Republican registrations have decreased by 7% and Democratic registrations have decreased by 2%. Meanwhile, unaffiliated voter registrations have increased by about 20%.

"This is a national trend," Provizer said. "One (reason) is dissatisfaction with the establishment of the parties on both sides."

At the same time, voter registrations for people 25 and younger have jumped 9%.