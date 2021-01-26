State’s entire congressional delegation asks Biden to keep Space Command in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado’s entire congressional delegation sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday urging him to keep Space Command’s headquarters in the Colorado Springs area.

On Jan. 13, then-President Donald Trump announced the agency’s headquarters would relocate from Colorado to Huntsville, Alabama.

Gov. Jared Polis called the decision “misguided” and said it would cost taxpayers billions of dollars.

Tuesday’s letter was signed by Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper as well as Reps. Diana DeGette, Doug Lamborn, Joe Neguse, Lauren Boebert, Ken Buck, Ed Perlmutter and Jason Crow.

READ: Letter from Colorado senators and representatives to President Biden

In the letter, the delegation asked Biden to review the decision to move Space Command and to suspend all moving efforts until the review is completed. The lawmakers also said “significant evidence exists that the process was neither fair nor impartial and that President Trump’s political considerations influenced the final decision.”

In August 2019, Peterson Air Force Base was chosen as the initial home for Space Command. In May 2020, Peterson was selected as the agency’s headquarters until at least 2026.

The delegation argued that the change could compromise national security.

“This decision will uproot the service members and civilians currently conducting the mission in Colorado and remove them from the nexus of military and intelligence space operations,” the letter stated. “It will undermine our national security mission and our superiority in space. Colorado is home to unique military and intelligence space assets and is the point of military and intelligence operational space integration.”

The lawmakers listed a number of other reasons for why Space Command should not be relocated, including the threat of attrition, as the majority of the command’s employees are civilians and may not agree to move to Alabama.

According to the letter, the Trump administration’s decision also lacked transparency regarding state and local incentives.

“While the Air Force claimed the process was based on specific criteria, we understood it also

considered incentive packages that states and communities offered. This created significant

ambiguity in community presentations that the previous Administration never made public,” the letter stated.

Finally, the politicians said a June 2020 Air Force report evaluating communities’ ability to support military families did not accurately analyze education systems in Colorado.

“It is therefore not clear how the Air Force evaluated Huntsville’s ability to support military families,” the lawmakers said.

Colorado is home to eight of nine current Space Force Deltas, and has the country’s largest aerospace economy on a per capita basis, according to the letter.

“(Colorado) has demonstrated an unfailing commitment to service members, veterans, and their families,” it said.

The lawmakers said they would gladly meet with the president to discuss the matter in greater detail.