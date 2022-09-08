DENVER (KDVR)- Colorado State Rep. Leslie Herod formally filed paperwork to run for Denver mayor with the Denver County Clerk and Recorder Thursday afternoon.

The state’s first openly LGBTQ Black lawmaker would be the first woman, the first Black woman and the first LGBTQ person elected to the position if she wins.

BREAKING: It’s official. State Representative @leslieherod just filed paperwork to run for Mayor of Denver. @KDVR pic.twitter.com/Ry01N3QwCJ — Gabrielle Franklin (@GabAFranklin) September 8, 2022

Representing the Park Hill area, Herod has served at the state capitol since 2017. She also serves as chairwoman of the Black Democratic Legislative Caucus of Colorado.

Throughout her tenure, she’s passed landmark pieces of legislation that have sparked both praise and controversy including a 2019 bill that changed the offense for low-level drug possession from felony to misdemeanor, a 2020 bill designed to increase law enforcement transparency by requiring body cameras for most police, and a 2021 measure restricting the use of ketamine outside of hospitals settings following the death of Elijah McClain.

Other women known in the city have joined the race as well including Councilwoman Debbie Ortega and former Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce leader Kelly Brough.

FOX31’s Gabrielle Franklin has reached out to Herod to talk about her campaign plans and learn more about her platform. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.