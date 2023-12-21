SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — As the big year for organized labor comes to a close, one group of workers in Colorado is celebrating a wrongful termination ruling, allowing one of their own to come back to work.

Workers at a Starbucks in Superior are grateful a federal administrative law judge of the National Labor Relations Board sided with them, but they say their fight is not over yet.

“Generally speaking, I knew the ax was going to drop at some point on me, it was of matter when and how,” said Len Harris, a former shift supervisor at the Starbucks on Rock Creek Circle in Superior.

“We were the first store to unionize in Colorado and the journey has been a roller coaster,” said Liza Nielsen, current shift supervisor at the store and union member.

Starbucks Workers United union members working at the store said Harris and other organizers began getting terminated by an interim manager just days after they became official. This week, a federal judge ruled Harris was wrongfully terminated.

“I was vindicated, I was frustrated for the people who didn’t feel like they had the support to fight back like I did, and I was kind of honestly astonished given the specifics of the report,” Harris said.

The report lays out that the ruling judge found Starbucks managers would retaliate against employees for voting to unionize by more strictly enforcing the company’s dress code and other policies. Union members like Nielsen said the ruling shows the group’s labor was not in vain.

“A multibillion-dollar corporation can get away with a lot when it comes to breaking the law. So in the courts, they’ve been able to hold up a lot of these cases for so long and it can feel like we don’t get any vindication or any validation for the laws that we see them clearly breaking. So, to finally get a ruling like this from the NLRB is a huge deal,” Nielsen said.

Harris does want to return to work at the Superior Starbucks location but believes the process of getting her job back could take a while if Starbucks appeals the judge’s decision.