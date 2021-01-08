Some Colorado lawmakers support impeaching Trump following Capitol violence

DENVER (KDVR) — U.S. House Democrats said they are moving forward with bringing Articles of Impeachment straight to the House floor.

Colorado Rep. Diana DeGette is sponsoring the effort and other members of the delegation are supporting her.

On Wednesday night, Rep. Joe Neguse called for removing President Donald Trump through the 25th Amendment.

Just in – @RepJoeNeguse is calling for the Vice President to invoke the 25th Amendment and begin the process to remove President Trump from office. 16 others have signed the letter – none from Colorado. pic.twitter.com/EX3ZG4vJaO — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) January 7, 2021

Now, Reps. DeGette, Jason Crow and Ed Perlmutter all asking the Cabinet to start working on invoking the 25th Amendment.

On Thursday night, Sen. John Hickenlooper said he supports removing Trump from office before Jan. 20:

We’re all still shaken from yesterday’s violent attack on the US Capitol.



I’ve long believed that President Trump is unfit for office. He’s on his way out, but I’d support any option to remove him from power faster. — Senator John Hickenlooper (@SenatorHick) January 8, 2021

There is no word from Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and there are new reports that Vice President Mike Pence has not discussed invoking the 25th amendment. So, how likely is it the Cabinet would heed the calls?

“It’s unlikely, but I think it’s more likely now than it has been at any other point of his presidency,” said Seth Masket, director of the Center on American Politics at the University of Denver. “And probably likelier now than at any other point in any presidency, with perhaps the exception of Richard Nixon right towards the end of his administration. I think the event yesterday, and Trump’s very vocal incitement of them disturbed quite a few people across party lines.”

So far in Colorado, the calls are coming solely from Democrats.

Republican Rep. Ken Buck said he is against invoking it. Rep. Doug Lamborn said he has no position on the matter right now, and we have not heard back from Rep. Lauren Boebert.

With only 13 days left in the Trump presidency, would the measure calling for the vice president to take Trump’s place be enough time for the process to play out?

“Actually, yes. I mean, we’ve only had four impeachment processes in American history,” said Masket. “There’s very little specified about how they are to be run. Congress has developed some norms about that but those can be changed. There’s nothing in the Constitution that would prevent the Congress basically from doing this in a day.”

Boebert and Lamborn are facing their own calls to resign after some in Colorado said they stood by the president as he incited Wednesday’s riots.