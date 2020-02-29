Sen. Klobuchar to hold campaign rally in Denver on Monday

SALEM, NH – FEBRUARY 09: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) shakes hands with attendees as she arrives for at a campaign event at the Woodbury School on February 9, 2020 in Salem, New Hampshire. The New Hampshire primary is February 11. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar will be returning to the Denver area for another rally before Super Tuesday.

The Minnesota senator will be speaking Monday afternoon at Mile High Station near West Colfax Avenue and Interstate 25.

The event begins at 1 p.m. Doors open at 12:15 p.m.

Klobuchar was in Aurora on Feb. 20, when she spoke to supporters at Stanley Marketplace.

President Donald Trump, Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren have all recently campaigned in Colorado.