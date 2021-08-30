Secretary of State Griswold files suit to remove Mesa County clerk

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (A) — Colorado’s Secretary of State has filed a lawsuit to remove a rural county’s election clerk who is accused of allowing a security breach of the county’s voting equipment which is currently being investigated by the FBI.

The lawsuit filed Monday in Mesa County district court by Secretary of State Jena Griswold seeks to formally remove Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters as the designated election official and replace her with former Secretary of State Wayne Williams.

Griswold says Peters allowed a non-employee into a software update of election equipment and images of the voting machine’s software were obtained by conspiracy theorists and posted on far-right blogs.