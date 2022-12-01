DENVER (KDVR) — Republican Senator Bob Rankin of Carbondale has announced his resignation from the Colorado State Senate according to the Colorado Senate Republicans.

Rankin’s resignation will be effective come Jan. 10. He represented the 8th Senate District in Carbondale.

“I have informed the Secretary of the Senate my intention to resign from the Colorado State Senate effective Jan. 10,” Rankin said. “After proudly serving this state for the past 10 years, I have made the decision to move forward with the next chapter of my life.”

According to the Colorado Senate Republicans, Rankin and his wife live in Carbondale where they are active members of the Colorado Republican Party. Rankin was also a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and served as the Senate Republican member of the Joint Budget Committee.

Rankin was first elected to the State House in 2012 and was later appointed to the State Senate in 2019 and was reelected in 2020.

“We are all incredibly grateful for Senator Rankin’s service to this state,” Minority Leader Cooke said. “His grit, integrity, and honesty are something every member of the General Assembly can aspire to. During his tenure, Bob championed responsible conservative fiscal policy to the benefit of every Colorado taxpayer. His commitment to this state and the people of Colorado will always be cherished. We wish Bob all the best in the next chapter of his life.”

The Town of Carbondale is located in Garfield County and is south of Glenwood Springs.

Polis’ statement on the resignation

Senator Rankin’s commitment to bipartisanship and fiscal responsibility is a model for all of us, and his steady hand on the Joint Budget Committee will be missed. I enjoyed working with Senator Rankin to help rural communities, cut red tape, save people money on healthcare with reinsurance, provide the biggest property tax for property owners and small businesses in recent memory, invest in education, and to strengthen search and rescue capacity. Colorado thanks him for his public service.