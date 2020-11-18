Rep. Perlmutter tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 17: Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., speaks during a meeting of the house committee on rules to consider H. Res. 755 Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors on Capitol Hill on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter has tested positive for COVID-19, his staff confirmed in an email Tuesday evening.

Perlmutter, a Democrat representing Colorado’s Seventh Congressional District, said he does not currently have symptoms.

He issued the following statement:

“I learned today that I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of now, I am asymptomatic and I’m feeling good. I am currently in Washington D.C. and plan to isolate in my apartment while continuing to work and voting remotely.

“I’ve been taking precautions like so many Coloradans over the past eight months. This serves as an important reminder that this virus is highly contagious and should be taken seriously. As we enter the holiday season, I encourage everyone to continue to heed the warnings of no personal gatherings, social distancing, and wearing a mask.”

The Seventh Congressional District covers much of the northern and western parts of the Denver metro area, including Lakewood, Golden, Northglenn, Thornton, Arvada and Westminster.

Perlmutter was reelected to his seat earlier this month. He has served the district since 2006.