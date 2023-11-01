DENVER (KDVR) — After five terms in Congress, U.S. Rep. Ken Buck announced that he will not be seeking reelection.

Buck, a Republican from Windsor, was first elected in November 2014 and has been reelected every two years since.

In a statement, Buck thanked his supporters.

“To my friends in Colorado, thank you for allowing me the opportunity to serve our nation, and to serve you. I look forward to seeing you at the grocery store and the high school football game. Being your representative in Washington, D.C., has been the greatest professional thrill, and highest honor, of my life,” he said.

As recently as September, Buck had said he was planning to seek reelection.

In addition to his emailed announcement, Buck spoke about the decision on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports.” During the interview, he discussed how fractures in the party impacted his decision.

“I always have been disappointed with our inability in Congress to deal with major issues and I’m also disappointed that the Republican Party continues to, you know, rely on this lie that the 2020 election was stolen and rely on the Jan. 6 narrative and the political prisoners from Jan. 6 and other things,” Buck said on MSNBC. “If we’re gonna solve difficult problems, we’ve got to deal with some very unpleasant truths, or lies, and make sure that we project to the public what the truth is.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis noted his longstanding relationship with Buck and gave him well-wishes.

“Ken and I served together for four years in Congress and I’ve always appreciated his commitment to representing our great state,” Polis said in a statement. “I wish Ken the very best in whatever he does next and on behalf of Colorado, I thank him for his public service.”