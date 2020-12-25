Rep.-elect Boebert says she will object to Electoral College results

Lauren Boebert during a freedom cruise staged by her supporters in Pueblo West, Colo. An aide to Boebert, a firearms-toting congresswoman-elect, says she has already asked Capitol Police about carrying her weapon on Capitol grounds once she’s sworn into office. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — Colorado Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert says she will object to the results of the Electoral College when she begins her career as a lawmaker on Jan. 6, 2021.

In a tweet posted Thursday morning, the future congresswoman said, “Guided by the US Constitution and my responsibility to my constituents, I will object to the Electoral College results on January 6th.”

In a news release posted to her website, Boebert said, “Ensuring the integrity of elections that take place in America is essential to our Republic.”

President-elect Joe Biden’s victory was formally secured on Dec. 14, when the Electoral College affirmed his win. He earned 306 electoral votes — more than the 270 required to win. President Donald Trump received 232 electoral votes. On Jan. 6, Congress is set to confirm the Electoral College’s results.

Boebert said a number of states changed voting processes this year without approval of their respective legislatures. She also claimed that there was “fraud, the removal of voter safeguards and signature verification standards, new rules for mail-in voting, technical issues with voting machines and other significant election integrity issues that likely influenced the official outcome of the Presidential Election.”

The president has repeatedly accused swing states of allowing widespread fraud to occur. His legal team filed dozens of lawsuits; however, judges and Supreme Court justices dismissed most of them.

Earlier this month, Trump repeated baseless claims in a 46-minute video posted online, and said the election results should be “overturned immediately” in several battleground states.

Former Attorney General William Barr, who left his position Wednesday, told the Associated Press that the Justice Department has uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the election outcome.

Boebert was elected to represent Colorado’s Third Congressional District in November. The district covers 29 counties — mostly in western Colorado — and 47% of Colorado’s geographic territory. She owns “Shooters,” a gun-themed restaurant in Rifle.

Since being elected, Boebert has made headlines several times, including when she slammed Democrats for trying to ban lawmakers from carrying weapons at the US Capitol.