Rep. Buck says he will not seek another term as Colorado Republican Party chair

DENVER (KDVR) — Rep. Ken Buck announced Thursday afternoon that he will not seek another term as the chair of the Colorado Republican Party.

Buck was elected to the two-year term in March 2019.

In a statement, the congressman said he is proud to be a Colorado Republican and will continue to fight for conservative values “in other capacities.”

“I am pleased with the work the state party has done over the last two years to create a strong base that will benefit our Party for years to come. We have reinvested in data, fundraising, communications, our volunteers, and have worked to show the people of Colorado that our Party is one that knows how much Results Matter,” Buck said, in part.

Buck won reelection in Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District in November. He was elected to the seat in 2014 and was reelected in 2016 and 2018.

Before his time in Congress, Buck was the district attorney for Weld County.

The Fourth Congressional District covers most of the eastern Plains and some Front Range communities, including Greeley, Castle Rock and Longmont.