Rep. Boebert’s communications director quits 2 weeks after starting

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: In this screenshot taken from a congress.gov webcast, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks during a House debate session to ratify the 2020 presidential election at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by congress.gov via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — Rep. Lauren Boebert’s communication director has quit less than two weeks after starting the job, Axios reports.

Ben Goldey’s resignation referenced last week’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to Axios.

According to a release from Boebert’s office on Dec. 21, Goldey’s experience included most recently serving as Press Secretary for the U.S. Department of the Interior and Communications Director for the Congressional Western Caucus and U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar.

Boebert has faced criticism following the violence. On the morning of the mob, she tweeted, “Today is 1776,” which has been interpreted as a call for a revolution. The tweet has since been deleted.

“[The 1776 tweet] had nothing to do with violence,” Boebert said. “It certainly did not call for violence.”

The congresswoman also described rioters’ actions as indefensible and said they should be charged.

Goldey previously served as press secretary at the US Department of the Interior. He was a presidential appointee to that position, according to Boebert’s office.

Before his time in the Interior Department, Goldey served in communication roles for the Congressional Western Caucus, Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, the House Committee on Natural Resources, and Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin.

Boebert was elected to represent Colorado’s Third Congressional District in November. The district covers 29 counties — mostly in western Colorado — and 47% of Colorado’s geographic territory. She owns “Shooters,” a gun-themed restaurant in Rifle.

Boebert’s chief of staff said her office “does not comment on internal personnel matters with individual employees.”

