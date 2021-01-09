Rep. Boebert: Capitol rioters were ‘not conservatives’

DENVER (KDVR) — For the first time since the chaos at the US Capitol, we are hearing from Colorado’s newest members of Congress, including one of the two Coloradans who objected to certifying the Electoral College votes.

Rep. Lauren Boebert is speaking out for the first time since the mob of insurrectionists stormed the Capitol, trying to strike down any efforts to remove President Donald Trump.

“First of all, I want you all to know how proud I am to have taken a stand on the Electoral College certification,” Boebert said in a video posted to Twitter.

Boebert and Rep. Doug Lamborn were the Colorado Congressional members who objected to the election results, even after rioters swarmed the Capitol grounds, forcing them to hunker down.

“The violence we saw the other day is just as despicable as the violence we’ve seen all summer long. These were not conservatives; conservatives do not tear their country down. We build our country up,” Boebert said.

Just minutes before the Capitol locked down, Boebert said this about the people who eventually made their way into the chamber:

“Madam Speaker, I have constituents outside this building right now. I promised my voters to be their voice in this branch of government, which I now serve.”

She also tweeted efforts to remove the president are “the last thing we need” when it comes to unifying the country. Now, some people in her district — which includes Pueblo and the Western Slope — are protesting her, accusing her of sedition.

Sen. Michael Bennet said he expects the House to move forward with the articles of impeachment.

While the fate of an impeachment effort survival in the Senate is unclear, Bennet said Trump must face consequences.

“I’ve obviously voted to impeach him once before and he’s only been worse since we did that,” Bennet said. “We’ve got to just make sure, one way or another, he’s held accountable for what he did this week. We have to push back against the authoritarianism. We have to strengthen our democratic institutions.”

Bennet said the nation has to re-emerge following the attack. It is a task that may prove to be difficult as lawmakers struggle to come together in its wake.