Rep. Boebert apologizes after anti-Muslim comments about colleague surface

RIFLE, Colo. (KDVR) – Colorado is back in the national spotlight on Capitol Hill. Third district Congresswoman Lauren Boebert of Rifle made comments about Muslim Congresswoman IIhan Omar. The comments sparked outrage across the nation after this video was posted online.
“I see a capitol police officer running, hurriedly, towards the elevator. I see fret, all over his face. And he’s reaching, the door is shutting. I can’t open it. What’s happening? I look to my left and there she is: Ilhan Omar. And I said, well she doesn’t have a backpack, we should be fine,” Boebert said in the video sources tell Fox31 was taken at a campaign event in Pueblo on Nov. 20.
Omar, a Democratic from Minnesota, fired back at the Republican Boebert on Twitter calling her a “buffoon” and saying the story is made up:
Now, Boebert has apologized for her comments.
Some Muslim leaders are calling for the action to go a bit further.
“In an ideal world, Kevin McCarthy would call this out, say it was wrong and call on Congresswoman Boebert to take all of those steps, in an ideal world. Sadly, I do not expect house leaders to do that because anti-muslim bigotry is simply acceptable to them in circumstances like this,” said Ahmed Mitchel, National Deputy Director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations.
House leadership on both sides of the aisle have been silent on the matter thus far.