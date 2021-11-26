Rep. Boebert apologizes after anti-Muslim comments about colleague surface

Lauren Boebert, the Republican candidate for the US House of Representatives seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, addresses supporters during a campaign rally in Colona, Colorado on October 10, 2020. – Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP) (Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)

RIFLE, Colo. (KDVR) – Colorado is back in the national spotlight on Capitol Hill. Third district Congresswoman Lauren Boebert of Rifle made comments about Muslim Congresswoman IIhan Omar. The comments sparked outrage across the nation after this video was posted online.

Over the Thanksgiving break, Lauren Boebert said she was recently in a Capitol elevator with Ilhan Omar when a fretful Capitol police officer ran up.



Lauren Boebert said: “Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine.”



Boebert then called Ilhan Omar, “jihad squad.” pic.twitter.com/Y7f0nFbnud — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 25, 2021

“I see a capitol police officer running, hurriedly, towards the elevator. I see fret, all over his face. And he’s reaching, the door is shutting. I can’t open it. What’s happening? I look to my left and there she is: Ilhan Omar. And I said, well she doesn’t have a backpack, we should be fine,” Boebert said in the video sources tell Fox31 was taken at a campaign event in Pueblo on Nov. 20.

Omar, a Democratic from Minnesota, fired back at the Republican Boebert on Twitter calling her a “buffoon” and saying the story is made up:

Fact, this buffoon looks down when she sees me at the Capitol, this whole story is made up. Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout.



Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny & shouldn’t be normalized. Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims tropes get no condemnation. https://t.co/S1APT7RbqW — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 26, 2021

Now, Boebert has apologized for her comments.

I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar. I have reached out to her office to speak with her directly. There are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) November 26, 2021

Some Muslim leaders are calling for the action to go a bit further.

“In an ideal world, Kevin McCarthy would call this out, say it was wrong and call on Congresswoman Boebert to take all of those steps, in an ideal world. Sadly, I do not expect house leaders to do that because anti-muslim bigotry is simply acceptable to them in circumstances like this,” said Ahmed Mitchel, National Deputy Director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

House leadership on both sides of the aisle have been silent on the matter thus far.