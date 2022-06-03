DENVER (KDVR) — President Joe Biden’s primetime call for gun reform still had folks talking the next day.

He offered several solutions he’d like to see done at the federal level, but a lot of people are honing in on one type of weapon the president called out last night. Biden and House members have both mentioned adjusting laws around semi-automatic rifles to make them less accessible, but some say that’s not the answer.

“Just do something, for God’s sake. Do something,” the president urged during his address.

The president wants Congress to do several things regarding gun control. A key item for him includes looking into assault weapons.

“If we can’t ban assault weapons, as we should, we must at least raise the age to be able to purchase one to 21,” Biden said.

Gun advocates think proposals in vain

It’s an idea gun rights advocates like the folks over at Rocky Mountain Gun Owners do not believe would solve the issue. Right now in Colorado, the age to buy assault-style rifles is 18, although some cities, like Boulder, are looking to raise that age to 21.

“It’s a little arbitrary. If you’re able to vote at 18, if you’re able to go and die for your country at 18, you sure should be able to own a firearm at 18,” said Taylor Rhodes with Rocky Mountain Gun Owners.

Biden directly addressed that argument during his primetime address.

“Look, I know some folks will say 18-year-olds can serve in the military and fire those weapons, but that’s with training and supervision by the best trained experts in the world. Don’t tell me raising the age won’t make a difference,” Biden said.

Pending court cases focus on gun issue

Gun advocates feel some of the solutions the president talked about may all be in vain.

“There are a few cases going through the courts right now in California on that 18- to 21-year-old range, along with the standard capacity-high capacity magazines that is going through in California as well. Then most interestingly is the New York case, which will guarantee the right to carry. So really, is any of this going to stand up to Second Amendment muster? We don’t believe so,” Rhodes said.

Lawmakers are set to come back next week to take up the raise-the-age proposal, among others, but that item is not on the radar of U.S senators.