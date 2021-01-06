Protests, objections in DC to leave lasting impact on American politics, MSU professor says

Protesters attended a rally in support of President Donald Trump on the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

DENVER (KDVR) — The events unfolding in Washington, D.C. surrounding the congressional election certification process will likely cause lasting impacts on American politics, according to political experts.

The certification in congress is typically such a procedural process that most Americans do not even realize when it is happening. Lawmakers formally read the results of the Electoral College. It is the final step before the swearing-in of a new president.

This year is different, as the process has become a focus of efforts to overturn election results.

“It’s a great learning opportunity for the general public to understand this Electoral College process in much more detail than we’ve seen in recent years,” MSU Political Science Chair Dr. Robert Preuhs told FOX31.

From a political science standpoint, Preuhs says there is a lot that can be learned as several Republican lawmakers, including Colorado Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Rifle) and Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs), object to election results from select states that were awarded to President-elect Joe Biden.

“This move is disconcerting for democracy. That is, that we’re setting a precedent not just with one member or two members but a broad swath of the party that lost the presidency setting precedent that will allow or at least allow other losing parties in the future to consider contesting certified electors,” Preuhs said.

He says it will likely impact the 2022 midterm elections and 2024 presidential election and other elections going forward.

“Potentially going forward we’re going to have much longer, much more litigious and much more politically contested presidential elections,” he said.

While it sets a new precedent, contesting or objecting to certified electors is not unprecedented. According to Preuhs, Democrats objected to results from Ohio in 2004. However, there has not been objection on a large scale like 2021 since 1876.

“When it comes down to it, it’s political theater in some ways,” Preuhs said.

He says the objections are not likely to have an impact on the election results.

“When all is said and done, there will be overwhelming support for certifying the ballots and electing Biden as president,” he said.

As far as the protests and overtaking of the U.S. Capitol, Preuhs describes it as “unprecedented in U.S. politics.”

“Besides a 1954 invasion of the Capitol and shooting of members of Congress by members of the Puerto Rican liberation movement, one would have to go back to the period leading up to the Civil War for violence at the Capitol (and that was by members themselves),” he said.

Preuhs added that their actions will have long-term negative impacts on support for the pro-Trump faction of the GOP.