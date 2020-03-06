Proposal to change statute of limitations for future civil sexual abuse cases moves forward in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Lawmakers have advanced a measure to change how long a survivor of abuse has to sue their abuser.

HB 1296 advanced out of the House Judiciary Committee Thursday.

Currently, a survivor of abuse has 6 years from turning 18 to take action. HB 1296 changes any future case of abuse, after 2021, to an unlimited amount of time. The bill only applies to civil cases and not criminal ones.

"They say 54 is when people are ready to talk about it and right now the statute of limitations is 6 years," Rep. Daphna Michaelson Janet (D-Denver) said.

The bill does not impact survivors of abuse that happened in the past however. It also doesn't open a window for potential litigation which is what some have hoped.

That is a disappointment to some, like Bridie Farrell, who says she was abused while training to be an Olympian in the 1990s.

"There needs to be a window, an opportunity for survivors today to call out their abusers," Farrell told FOX31.