President Trump permanently suspended from Twitter

DENVER (KDVR) — Twitter announced Friday afternoon that it has permanently suspended President Donald Trump’s account.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company said.

The president Trump has faced blowback from tech companies after a group of his supporters stormed the US Capitol earlier this week. Five people have died as a result of the riot, including a police officer.

LINK: Twitter’s reasoning for suspending the president’s account

Twitter suspended Trump’s account for 12 hours following the violence in Washington.