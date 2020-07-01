Precautions put in place for Colorado voters amid pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — The threat of COVID-19 isn’t stopping more than 1 million Coloradans from exercising their right to vote, people and polling places are just doing things a little differently.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said 99.8% of the first million people to vote picked drop-off or mail-in ballot options.

“For some reason, it seems to be the easiest thing in Colorado,” voter Troy Rovy said.

Rovy and his son said the drive up and drop off option was easy and reassuring Tuesday outside of the Montebello Recreation center.

“The volunteers have their masks on, we’re keeping social distance and you just drop it off, get your nice little sticker and go about your business,” Rovy said.

Inside the recreation center, voters say social distancing is inevitable because barely anyone is there.

“It was easy. There was nobody else in there, so just went in real quick. They were safe, sanitized,” voter Shawn Jones said.

Inside, masked polling judges were sitting behind plexiglass barriers. After voters put their ballot in the box, they got a spritz of hand sanitizer.

Stations got a sanitized wiped down between each use as well.

“It’s safe, it’s secure and it’s dependable,” Denver County Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez said.

Along with drive-thru, mail-in and in-person stations, Denver County also added mobile polling centers.

To ensure poll workers stay safe, Griswold tells FOX31 there was a polling-judge recruiting campaign to get young people in. She said she’s also giving polling judges sick pay if their temperatures are too high in order to encourage polling judges stay home should they have to.