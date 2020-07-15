Polis signs bills to expand paid sick leave, access to unemployment insurance

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed four bills into law on Tuesday covering paid sick leave, unemployment insurance (UI) and protection for some renters.

“No one, especially during a pandemic, should be forced to go to work sick in order to make ends meet and doing so jeopardizes the progress we’ve made in Colorado to safely reopen,” said Rep. KC Becker, speaker of the Colorado House.

Below are the four new bills signed on Tuesday:

Healthy Families and Workplaces Act, SB20-205: The bill allows Colorado workers, including part-time workers, to earn one hour of sick leave for every 30 hours of work, up to six days per year. The bill also provides leave during a public health emergency like COVID-19; employees that work 40 or more hours a week will receive at least 80 hours of additional paid sick leave. Unemployment Insurance, SB20-207: Increases the amount of wages a person may earn before having their unemployment insurance benefits reduced, expands the state’s Work Share Program, (allowing employers to use UI as an alternative to laying off employees). Update Colorado Employment Security Act, SB20-170: Makes it easier for domestic violence victims and siblings who are primary caretakers to receive unemployment insurance benefits. Prohibit Housing Discrimination Source Of Income, HB20-1332: Makes discrimination in housing based on a person’s source of income an unfair housing practice.