Polis among governors on call with Biden transition team

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Governor Jared Polis was one of a handful of governors to meet with President-elect Joe Biden. The topic? Tackling COVID-19.

A real sense of urgency was on display from Polis Thursday on a conference call with a bi-partisan group of seven governors and President-elect Joe Biden.

“We really feel that we can’t wait until the next administration to get some of what needs to happen done now,” Polis said in an interview with the Washington Post after the call.

Biden cannot do much yet to help out states financially. A federal stimulus deal is at a standstill in Congress. Polis has called a special session for Colorado lawmakers to find some funding. He is not pleased with the current president’s handling of the pandemic.

“Really a lot of common ground that was shared about where we are as a nation,” Polis said about the four Democrats and four Republicans on the National Governor’s Association’s executive committee. “So there’s a lot of work ahead. It’s going to be a long 60 days until we can have the honor of being able to work with an administration that will value professionalism and competence more than the current one.”

Polis said he still appreciates any guidance the incoming Biden administration can offer on how states can avoid lockdowns. Sentiments echoed by the President-elect.

“No national shutdown. No national shutdown, because every region, every area, every community can be different so there is no circumstance from which I can see that would require a total, national shutdown,” Biden said.

The President-elect and the governors also agree vaccine distribution needs to be examined now. However, President Trump is still battling the election results in court, leaving the Biden Administration transition without access to critical resources.