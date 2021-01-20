Photo Gallery: Joe Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDVR) — Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday.



Kamala Harris, the former U.S. Senator from California, became the first woman to be vice president. Harris is also the first Black person and the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency and will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government.

The National Anthem was performed by Lady Gaga. Jennifer Lopez performed “This Land is Your Land”. Garth Brooks performed “Amazing Grace”.

Vice President Kamala Harris bumps fists with President-elect Joe Biden after she was sworn in during the inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao arrive at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Jennifer Lopez sings during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – Former US President Barack Obama (L) and Former US First Lady Michelle Obama (R) arrives for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Semansky / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK SEMANSKY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Former US President Bill Clinton gestures as he attends the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by JONATHAN ERNST / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Joe Biden (L), flanked by incoming US First Lady Jill Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Garth Brooks performs at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

US President-elect Joe Biden flanked by wife Dr. Jill Biden arriving for his inauguration as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Semansky / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK SEMANSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

UNSPECIFIED – JANUARY 20: In this screengrab, Lady Gaga arrives to sing the National Anthem at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. After being sworn in Biden will deliver an inaugural address laying out his vision to defeat the pandemic, build back better, and unify and heal the nation. (Photo by Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images )

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (L) and her husband US Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, are greeted by former President Barrack Obama and Michelle Obama, before US president-elect Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Semansky / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK SEMANSKY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Garth Brooks performs at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

UNSPECIFIED – JANUARY 20: In this screengrab, Jennifer Lopez sings during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. After being sworn in Biden will deliver an inaugural address laying out his vision to defeat the pandemic, build back better, and unify and heal the nation. (Photo by Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images )

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

UNSPECIFIED – JANUARY 20: In this screengrab, Jennifer Lopez arrives to sing during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. After being sworn in Biden will deliver an inaugural address laying out his vision to defeat the pandemic, build back better, and unify and heal the nation. (Photo by Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images )

US Vice President Mike Pence (L) speaks with Former US President George W. Bush ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US President, on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 20, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman speaks at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

US Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence arrive before US president-elect Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by JONATHAN ERNST / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

US President-elect Joe Biden and incoming US First Lady Jill Biden arrive for the inauguration of Biden as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. President Joe Biden reacts with his wife Dr. Jill Biden and children Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden during his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Incoming US Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff embrace ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Former US President Barack Obama bumps fists with US President-elect Joe Biden ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Kamala Harris is sworn in as U.S. Vice President as her husband Doug Emhoff and President Elect Joe Biden look on at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)