New Mexico lawmaker changes party affiliation after abortion vote

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker in New Mexico who voted in favor of a Democratic-backed abortion bill has left the Republican Party.

House Minority Leader Jim Townsend said on Friday that state Rep. Phelps Anderson of Roswell changed his voter registration to a “declined to state” after voting to repeal a 1969 bill that criminalizes abortion.

Anderson sided with seven Democrats in repealing the bill, drawing criticism from his constituents as well as calls for his resignation.

Anderson was elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 and won reelection to a new two-year term in 2020. He also served in the House from 1977 through 1980.