DENVER (KDVR) — Representatives Joe Neguse (D-Colorado) and Mike Flood (R-Nebraska) proposed the Sustainable Agriculture Research Act which aims to improve sustainable agriculture through advanced farming practices.

“This investment will fund publicly available research to increase sustainable and efficient use of water, soil, and other resources in food production,” Rocky Mountain Farmers Union President, Chad Franke said in a release about the bill.

The bill federally supports the Agriculture Advanced Research and Development Authority program, which focuses on eco-friendly farming and soil research.

With the approval of the bill, the program plans to reduce carbon emissions through carbon sequestration, a natural process that stores carbon.

Neguse already met with locals in the agriculture industry during his farm bill listening sessions.

“I’ve heard from Colorado’s farmers of the innovative approaches they are taking to help tackle the climate crisis through carbon sequestration and to grow sustainable agriculture and soil research,” Neguse said in a emailed announcement. “America’s farmers and ranchers can be active partners in solving the climate crisis – and this bill helps support their efforts.”