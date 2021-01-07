Watch: Gov. Polis responds following mob at US Capitol

DENVER (KDVR) — On Thursday morning, Colorado Governor Jared Polis spoke on FOX31 about the thousands of protesters gathered in Washington D.C. Wednesday who stormed the US Capitol building and even gained entry into the House chambers.

“To see it desecrated that way was incredibly painful.” shared Polis.

When asked if it surprised Gov. Polis that protesters breached the US Capitol, he shared, “It really did. From what I know about my experience there, this is a well patrolled area. I know there will be an analysis and we will figure out exactly how this happened and how to prevent it.”

The governor went on to explain that we have to protect the deliberations of our democracy.

“To see those broken windows, the barricaded furniture, people scaling the walls, was really a sad moment in our history,” shared Polis.

Watch the full interview with Gov. Polis above.